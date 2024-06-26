ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Declares $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 1,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $48.20.
About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
