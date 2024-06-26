ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

BIS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

