ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
BIS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 4,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
