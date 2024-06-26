Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $115.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.