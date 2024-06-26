Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 761.20 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 759 ($9.63). 14,336,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 9,027,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.20 ($8.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday.

Prudential Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 747.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 784.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,523.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 65,016 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($608,674.46). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

