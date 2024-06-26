PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.1 %
UNLRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
