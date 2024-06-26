PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.1 %

UNLRY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

