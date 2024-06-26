Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $76.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEG opened at $73.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,948 shares of company stock valued at $199,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

