Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

SPWH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

SPWH stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

