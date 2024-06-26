Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $91.80 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

