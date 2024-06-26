Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report released on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

