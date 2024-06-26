QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $197.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,534. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.