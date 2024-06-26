Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $179,736.20 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
