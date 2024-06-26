Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $179,736.20 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.