QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $164,879.36 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $164,879.36 and approximately $1,148.21 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,945.43 or 1.00011994 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00079123 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198759 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,172.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.