Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 783,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 846,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Qudian by 11,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Qudian by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qudian by 89,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

