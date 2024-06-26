Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 710,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,677. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $46,432,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

