Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.58.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 53.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,331,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $24,897,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

