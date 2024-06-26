Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 2824020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

