REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 4.2%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 54,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 647,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

