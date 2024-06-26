Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Repsol Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.