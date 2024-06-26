Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

