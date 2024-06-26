Reviewing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $640,000.00 4.72 -$8.85 million ($13.04) -0.08

QT Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75% Helius Medical Technologies -1,328.14% -297.49% -107.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QT Imaging and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,252.94%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

