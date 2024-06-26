Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after buying an additional 2,723,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,977,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751,314. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

