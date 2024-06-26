Richelieu Gestion SA Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 700.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Equinix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $739.58. The stock had a trading volume of 367,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.50.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

