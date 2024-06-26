Richelieu Gestion SA Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Richelieu Gestion SA decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.60. 1,476,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.