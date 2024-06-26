RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 55,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

