RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 55,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
