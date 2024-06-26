Roberto Mignone Sells 519,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE TEVA opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $17.69.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 2,494,156 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.