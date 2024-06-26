Roberto Mignone Sells 519,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $17.69.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 2,494,156 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.