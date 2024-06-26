Robin Tedder Purchases 50,000 Shares of BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Robin Tedder acquired 50,000 shares of BlackWall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).
BlackWall Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
About BlackWall
