Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.70. 3,822,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,366,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Specifically, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock worth $28,618,091. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 827,763 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

