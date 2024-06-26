Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STGW. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stagwell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

