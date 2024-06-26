Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

