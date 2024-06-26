Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.01. 1,148,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,851,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Samsara Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,498,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $791,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,498,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,933,436.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,172 shares in the company, valued at $41,855,758.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,743 shares of company stock worth $55,349,046. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 701,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

