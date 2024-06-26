Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 14,739 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $91,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.40. 2,027,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.