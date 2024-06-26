Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.32. 404,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,021. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.80 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

