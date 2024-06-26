Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $219.14 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,413 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of American Tower worth $219,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $191.06. The stock had a trading volume of 343,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,376. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

