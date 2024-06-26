Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $353.90 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.54. 469,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,061. The company has a market cap of $420.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

