Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $25.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,668.18. 112,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,599.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,606.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

