Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 1,795 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,285. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.