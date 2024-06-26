Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $185.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.06 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

