Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 2.6%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €225.80 ($242.80) and last traded at €224.80 ($241.72). 54,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €219.20 ($235.70).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €264.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €312.46.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

