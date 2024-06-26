Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys 13,901 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 284,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 2,163,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

