Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,138,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 201,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 2,128,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

