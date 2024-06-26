Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $41.72 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 9.8% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $41,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,171,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 103,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,378. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

