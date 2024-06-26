Schoolcraft Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 925,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 424,135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 634,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,311 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.