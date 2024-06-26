Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases 44,260 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,618. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

