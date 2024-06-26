Schoolcraft Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 6,043,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

