Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 611 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.