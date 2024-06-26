Security National Bank Buys 2,227 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 890.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 80.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $15.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $802.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $748.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

