Security National Bank Has $5.78 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871,472. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

