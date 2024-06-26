Security National Bank Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.95. 952,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

