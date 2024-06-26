Security National Bank Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,851. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.44 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $443.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.