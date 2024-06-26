Security National Bank Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Security National Bank lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.21. 78,551,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,374,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

